Selinsgrove Police: Armed robber busted after Orange Street incident

SELINSGROVE – In Selinsgrove, police say a man is under arrest after he robbed a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers tell us in a statement, 46-year-old Bryan Murray of Beavertown, went into a home on Orange Street, woke up the victim, pointed a handgun at him, threatened his life, stole his phone and said he’d be back for some hunting rifles.

Later in the day, Murray was spotted near the home and then taken into custody several blocks away. He’s charged with robbery, aggravated assault and other related charges. Murray was arraigned in front of magistrate John Reed and jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail. Police say they found a handgun, and recovered the stolen phone in Murray’s truck.