Selinsgrove plans fun promotion, September ‘Dinner in White’

Dinner and shopping with Selinsgrove businesses

SELINSGROVE – Help Selinsgrove businesses and get a meal out of it…That’s all you have to do to earn a spot for the “Selinsgrove Dinner in White” September 30. The Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce is hosting this new event. It’s based on the idea of a high society tradition held in France.

Chamber President Helen Walter, “We started thinking we could do that as a way to build our businesses, promote Selinsgrove, and have people earn an invitation by doing business in our participating businesses.”

You earn an invitation to the dinner by doing business in at least five of the 31 participating Selinsgrove businesses, “Each business determines what it takes to earn a voucher for their business.”

“So you’ll go in and see a sign or you’ll ask, ‘how do I earn my voucher here?’ You’ll do that amount of business, you’ll earn a little business-card sized voucher you’ll be able to hang on to, then you’ll turn them in exchange for an invitation for the dinner,” she said.

When you earn the invitation, you’ll then find out the dinner location. You do need to bring your own food or pre-order a takeout meal from a participating restaurant. More information on Selinsgrove.net or on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.