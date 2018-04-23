Selinsgrove man seriously injured after motorcyle crash

SNYDER COUNTY – State police say a Selinsgrove man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle Sunday evening. Selinsgrove troopers say the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. along Stetler Avenue in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

They say 49-year-old Jay Meckley was traveling north on Stetler Avenue, when he went off the roadway, hit embankment, then back onto the road, and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Troopers say Meckley was taken to Geisinger for treatment of injuries where he is listed in critical condition. Shamokin Dam Fire Rescue, Hummels Wharf Fire Rescue, and DH&L Ambulance also responded.