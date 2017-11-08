Selinsgrove man killed in Snyder County car accident

PENN TOWNSHIP – A man was killed in a two car crash Wednesday morning on Perkinson Road in Penn Township, Snyder County. 20-year-old Anthony Kratzer was pronounced dead on the scene after his vehicle collided head on with another car. The other vehicle was driven by 31-year-old Felicia Marie Kaufman of Selinsgrove.

Troopers say the accident happen on a curve. After investigation, it was discovered that Kratzer was not wearing his seat belt. Felicia Marie Kaufman was transported to Geisinger for suspected serious injuries.