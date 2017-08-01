Selinsgrove Lowes robbed of nearly $2,500 of merchandise

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove State Police are investigating a retail left of nearly $2,500. The incident occurred at Lowe’s in Monroe Township Friday, July 28 at 2 p.m. Police say three actors entered the store and stole six items worth just over $2,300. The thieves left in a small U-Haul box truck.

According to police, the actors are described as a heavy set black male wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts, and flip flops with a shaved head and beard. The second was a heavy set black female wearing a light grey t-shirt and dark grey sweatpants. The third was an average build black or Hispanic female with a blank tank top and blue jean shorts. Anyone with information should contact state police. The investigation continues.