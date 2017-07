SELINSGROVE – Two loses Friday ended the Selinsgrove Junior Little League All Star’s run at a state title. They lost first to Harbor Creek by a score of 4-1, then Lakeview 11-10.

A pair of Little League teams from Selinsgrove made runs at a state titles this year. Earlier in the week, the Selinsgrove Major Division All-Stars reached the state tournament and also won one game and suffered a pair of losses.