Selinsgrove Intermediate, Middle Schools cleared of mold

SELINSGROVE – Students at two Selinsgrove Area School District schools have returned to their buildings after being cleared of mold. According to the district website, Selinsgrove Middle and Intermediate Schools passed air quality tests and students returned to regular use Wednesday. The district says it will continue to monitor buildings and have follow up air testing done as additional precautions.

Mold was found last month in the band room and auditorium of the middle school. Then just last week, mold was found in a majority of first floor classrooms and a couple second floor classrooms in the intermediate school.