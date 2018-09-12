Selinsgrove hires school police officers

SELINSGROVE– A Snyder County school district is beefing up their security. Selinsgrove Area School District hired two police officers to provide additional security. The Daily Item reports the school board approved the hiring of Officers Troy Hickman and Kevin Romanski at their meeting Monday night.

Hickman is a retired state trooper and Romanski worked as a police officer in Northumberland and Riverside. Each officer will work 25 hours per week. The paper says the district applied for a grant to fund the positions and is waiting to hear if they received the funding. If they do not receive the grant, the district will cover the costs for the program.