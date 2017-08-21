Selinsgrove High School drum line performs at Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT – It was an unforgettable experience for the Selinsgrove High School Drum line Sunday night. The band was in the national spotlight last night at the first Major League Baseball Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport. The game featured the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before first pitch, the drum line performed as fans young and old were making their way into the stadium. The band also played in between innings of the game.

Selinsgrove high school junior Will Switala talks about how they got the invitation to be part of baseball history, “Our band director, Mr. Smith, received a call from the Pirates and they asked him if our band wanted to come up. Unfortunately there were only 15 seats, so we were able to bring our percussion section, not our whole band. But it’s just such a great opportunity that we were able to be here.”

Junior David Long describes the preparation leading up to their big night, “We practiced pretty much non-stop for about two weeks. While the rest of the band was learning the set for the football games, we were in the band room practicing for this.”

The Pirates defeated the Cardinals, 6-3.