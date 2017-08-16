Selinsgrove High School Drum Line is going ‘Major League’

Part of the Selinsgrove high school band on TV

SELINSGROVE – The big announcement from Selinsgrove last evening, Jeremy Hummel who helps lead the Selinsgrove High School Drum Line, says the students will perform in the major leagues.

The Major League Baseball game featuring the Cardinals/Pirates on ESPN this Sunday, from Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, will feature the high school players.

The game starts at 7 pm at the field where the Williamsport Crosscutter’s play their games in Williamsport.

Hummel says in a Facebook post, the drummers will perform before the game, as well as in between innings. He notes that the students are guaranteed some TV time.