SUNBURY – The Selinsgrove Seals are back in the state playoffs. After winning the District 4 Class 4A championship, the Selinsgrove high school football team will take on Bellefonte Red Raiders in the PIAA playoffs.

Kickoff is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mansion Park in Altoona. If you can’t make the trip, catch the game on our sister station 94KX. Coverage begins at noon. (Matt Catrillo)