Selinsgrove church to host public discussion on transgender issues

SELINSGROVE – Following the recent transgender controversy in the Selinsgrove Area School District, a Valley church is hosting what they are calling a ‘Hot Topic Discussion.’ St. Paul’s UCC in Selinsgrove will feature a conversation on transgender topics Sunday, January 22, at 9:15 a.m.

The event will take place in their fellowship hall and feature speaker Susan Jordan, chair of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Diversity Impact Council.

Additionally, in advance of the Hot Topic Discussion, a book discussion on Becoming Nicole: The Transformation of an American Family will take place Monday, January 16 at 6:30 p.m at the church.

Both events are free and open to the public. St. Paul’s church is located at 400 North Market Street in Selinsgrove. For more details about either event, visit the church’s website www.saintpauls-ucc.org. (Alex Reichenbach)