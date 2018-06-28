Selinsgrove area business burglarized, PSP seeking information

SELINSGROVE – An investigation is underway after a Selinsgrove area business was damaged from a burglary. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred last Saturday just after 10:30 p.m. along Route 522 in Penn Township, Snyder County.

Troopers say the suspect cut wiring in efforts to disable power in the business. The thief then cut through a wall and got in the building, but set off motion sensors. The burglar then stole several items from the building and broke through the front door to get away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selinsgrove state troopers at 570-374-8145.