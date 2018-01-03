Selinsgrove borough council gets three new members

SELINSGROVE – Lots of newly elected and re-elected officials across the Valley were sworn in Tuesday. That included three new members of Selinsgrove Borough Council. Those new members include Sara Lauver, Bobbie J. Owens, and Eric Viker. They’ll join incumbents Marvin Rudnitsky, Richard Mease, and Grant Neff.

Rudnitsky was re-appointed to a second, four-year term to serve as council president. Council member Shane Hendricks was also appointed vice president. Paul Williams was reappointed as borough manager, along with Sharon Badman as treasurer and Robert Cravitz as solicitor. (Matt Catrillo)