Selinsgrove based Tolerance Troupe to expand in the Central Susquehanna Valley

SELINSGROVE — The Tolerance Troupe has been around for more than two decades, with about 200 Selinsgrove High School students participating over the years. However, that number has dwindled to just seven members and four of the members are seniors.

Harvey Edwards retired from the Selinsgrove School District last year and has a new vision for the Tolerance Troupe in the years ahead. He was a guest on WKOK Sunrise, “Many people have asked me if I would continue to try to keep the Tolerance Troupe together, and over the course of the 21 years that we’ve been going, so many schools that we’ve stopped at, students have actually asked if they could join. For all those years I was in Selinsgrove, it was just simply easier to only have Selinsgrove students, but now that I am no longer teaching in the district, I thought let me make an effort at least to see if we could make this a regional performance group.”

Edwards hopes students will get involved by auditioning, “The hope is that students who are interested in being engaged in their community and the world, will come forward and audition. The hope past that would be that we would then continue this to perform at schools and civic organizations and conferences on a slew of issues.”

He talked about the focus of the Tolerance Troupe in the past, “We’ve done presentations on all types of bullying, from cyber to physical bullying in the presence of people. We have done skits on homophobia, islamophobia and date aggression.”

Students in grades 9 through 12 who may be interested in getting involved can take part in an upcoming audition, “February 17 from 4 to 5:30. On the 18th, from 9:30 to 11. On the 19th from 4 to 5:30 and on the 20th, from 9:30 to 11 again. Over those auditions, the members of the Tolerance Troupe will select the performers that they feel best embody the skills necessary to do this work.”

To set up an audition or learn more about the Tolerance Troupe, you can email Harvey Edwards at edwardsh@susqu.edu. You can hear more from Edwards from WKOK Sunrise online at www.wkok.com. (Ali Stevens)