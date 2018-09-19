Selinsgrove area Andy Russell All Inclusive Playground gets a grant



SELINSGROVE – More money is coming in for an all-inclusive-playground that will be built near Selinsgrove next year. DCED approved a state grant totaling $234,000 and organizers say that money will go a long way to help with the half-million dollar project.

Officials in Harrisburg say they approved Penn Township’s request for the funding for the East Snyder Park All Inclusive Playground Development Project. Fritz Heinemann, who is helping to organize the project for the Andy Russell Foundation said, state house member Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) and state senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) were instrumental in procuring the money.

The funding comes from a Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Grant which was approved Tuesday.

The park, which will be fully accessible for individuals with disabilities, will be built next year along University Avenue in Penn Township. It will include a dog park. Speaking of the good news, Heinemann said, “This is huge for the playground project and all area kids with special needs.”