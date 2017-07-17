Selinsgrove 11-12 All Stars one win from state tourney

MINERSVILLE – A Valley Little League baseball team is one win away from the state tournament. The Selinsgrove 11-12 year old All Stars defeated Wellsboro 7-5 Sunday in the Section 3 Tournament winner’s bracket final.

Leading 7-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Selinsgrove held off a late Wellsboro rally to earn the victory. Ryan Reich led Selingrove at the plate with a three-run home run in the top of the sixth.

Selinsgrove plays the winner of tonight’s Williamsport-Wellsboro game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.