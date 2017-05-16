Seeds of Change, helping East Snyder Community Garden

SNYDER COUNTY– A local community garden has received a $10,000 grant from the national Seeds of Change program. The East Snyder Community Garden was selected for their nutritional education and community efforts, and were named as a top 20 garden.

A statement from Seeds of Change says the grant will be used for a solar energy systems, and other upgrades and equipment. They say the upgrades will improve crop yield and increase time spent on education.

The Seeds of Change is a commercial, organic seed company that offers a grant program as an annual initiative funded by one percent of net sales. This year’s grant is benefiting 24 school and community gardening programs in the United States. A Lewisburg community garden also competed for the grant but was not successful this year. (Sarah Benek)