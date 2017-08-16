SEDA-COG to host meeting regarding flood issues

LEWISBURG – Those of you who live in the floodplain area of Lewisburg will have an opportunity to learn about flood insurance options at a public meeting on Thursday, August 31 at 6pm at Bucknell University in the Elaine Langone Center.

SEDA-COG says in a statement, the meeting is designed to encourage members of the community to discuss flood-related issues and potential solutions. Pennsylvania Insurance Department representatives will address the public on flood insurance and information about the National Flood Insurance Program.

Teri Provost, a SEDA-COG staffer who is heading up this effort says encourages everyone to participate. Residents in the area should be receiving a survey in the mail. Forms should be completed and returned by August 18. For more information, residents can call SEDA-COG’s Teri Provost at 1-800-332-6701. (Christopher Elio)