SEDA-COG selects new executive director, Bill Seigel chosen

LEWISBURG—SEDA-COG has named their new executive director. Bill Seigel has been selected as the incoming executive director of SEDA- Council of Governments. Seigel is a SEDA-COG veteran and became the assistant executive director on July 1. Seigel began his career at SEDA-COG in 1981 when he was hired as the emergency medical service training coordinator.

Acting executive director, Dennis Robinson will be retiring from the position in September and Seigel will transition into that role. SEDA-COG Board President Malcolm Derk thanked Robinson for over four decades of leadership with the council. Derk also congratulated Seigel and said he was excited to see the new direction under his leadership.