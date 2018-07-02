SEDA-COG-Carload case heading back to Clinton Co. court

HARRISBURG – The battle for who gets to operate five shortline railroads in the central Pennsylvania region is heading back to Clinton County court. In an order filed June 28, Commonwealth Court ordered the case back to Clinton county to consider new facts that may affect the case’s outcome.

The case involves the validity of SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority vote in July of 2015, vote awarding a seven-year, multi-million dollar contract to Carload Express, to operate the five shortlines, which is over 200 miles of authority track in several counties of central Pennsylvania.

The contract was not awarded at the time because of an ongoing dispute about how many votes are needed to constitute a quorum on the authority. Commonwealth Court overturned the local judge’s ruling, saying the law allows the award of contracts based on the majority members in attendance.