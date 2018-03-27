Security video out from Penn State fraternity death: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Security video shot in the basement of a Penn State fraternity house the night a pledge was fatally injured during an evening of hazing and drinking was played in court on Monday and shows fraternity members plying pledges with alcohol. Pennlive.com said testimony in the preliminary hearing for 11 former members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity focused on deleted video the FBI recovered.

This is the second preliminary hearing for the defendants, required because some charges that had been dismissed were refiled and additional charges were added. The footage shows fraternity brothers handing beers or bottles to pledges. That continues after 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, appears to be staggering in the basement.

Piazza fell down the basement stairs, and spent the night on the fraternity house’s first floor, mostly on a couch but he also is seen on video stumbling and falling several times. Footage shows Piazza walking toward the basement stairs the next morning, and then through the basement toward a bar. He is later seen near the bar, with his head on the floor in between his arms.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., are scheduled to speak at a public memorial for two Pennsylvania firefighters killed in the collapse of a former piano factory. York Mayor Michael Helfrich is also slated to speak at the service in York on Wednesday honoring firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

They were killed last week when a large section of the factory’s wall collapsed on them. Two other firefighters were injured. Flanscha and Anthony had been looking for hot spots and searching for the cause of an earlier blaze at the factory. A private funeral for Flanscha is scheduled for Tuesday. Anthony’s funeral will be Thursday and will be open to the public.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor wants legislation to let people register to vote on the day of elections and loosen the state’s strict rules for absentee ballots. Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday everyone who gets a license from the state Department of Transportation or signs up for a public service should be automatically registered to vote, unless they specifically opt out.

Wolf’s wish list from the Republican-controlled Legislature also includes limits on how much donors can contribute to political candidates and improvements to how donations are reported. He favors having an independent commission draw political boundary lines. The governor wants to end the requirement people have a valid excuse before being allowed to vote with an absentee ballot . The Senate State Government Committee plans to examine redistricting bills Tuesday in the Capitol.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday disputed adult film star Stormy Daniels’ claim that she was threatened to keep quiet over her alleged affair with Donald Trump and said the president continues to deny the relationship. Daniels’ detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with “60 Minutes” that sparked new legal wrangling between attorneys for the porn star and the president’s team. A lawyer for Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, demanded that Daniels publicly apologize to his client for suggesting he was involved in her intimidation. Daniels responded by filing a revised federal lawsuit accusing Cohen of defamation.

Trump, who frequently takes on his foes in person and on social media, remained uncharacteristically quiet about the matter Monday. He sent a cryptic tweet saying “fake news” has “never been more voluminous or more inaccurate” but it was unclear what exactly he was referring to. Instead, he left the denials to his White House staff. Spokesman Raj Shah declined to say whether the president had watched Daniels’ interview, but said Trump did not believe any of the claims she made. “The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims, and the only person who’s been inconsistent is the one making the claims,” Shah said.

Daniels is now suing President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen for defamation. The new allegation is part of a revised complaint filed Monday by Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti. The suit now alleges that Cohen made a false statement that damaged Daniels’ reputation when he released a statement in February that intimated she was lying. It also alleges the confidentially agreement Daniels signed is invalid for a new reason: because the payment she received in exchange for her silence violated campaign finance law. Avenatti told MSNBC that Cohen has “misled the American people” and that Daniels is telling the truth.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department says the 2020 U.S. Census will include a question about citizenship status. The agency says asking about citizenship status will help the Justice Department enforce the Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voting rights. But opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census. A coalition of state attorneys general urged the Commerce Department last month to not add such a question, saying it could lower participation among immigrants and cause a population undercount. The census, held every 10 years, helps determine political representation in Congress, federal funding of programs and other matters.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a full pardon for hemp. The Kentucky Republican has previewed legislation to free the plant from its ties to marijuana and let it take root as a legitimate crop. McConnell says hemp — marijuana’s non-high-producing cousin — would be dropped from the list of controlled substances under the bill he’s offering in the Senate. The measure seeks to legalize hemp as an agricultural commodity. The versatile crop has been grown on an experimental basis in a number of states in recent years, and Kentucky has been at the forefront of hemp’s comeback.

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Republican Party has kicked out a leader who posted a Facebook comment that indicated he wouldn’t vote for a Jewish candidate. The Washington Post reports the state GOP has announced Fredy Burgos was voted off the State Central Committee over the weekend, after his comment last month that suggested only Christians are fit to run for office. Burgos says his comments were taken out of context. In 2016, Burgos apologized for posting anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric on social media.

NEW YORK (AP) — The past week was a good one for picture books about rabbits. Gay or straight. “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” has spent the past several days at No. 1 on Amazon.com. The book it spoofed, by the wife and daughter of Vice President Mike Pence, reached the top 10. The Pence book is a tribute to the family’s pet rabbit. The Oliver book has Marlon fall in love with a fellow male rabbit, a pointed comment on the vice president’s opposition to gay marriage and other conservative social views.

Chronicle Books, publisher of the Oliver book, says more than 400,000 copies are in print. But the Pences’ publisher, Regnery, also was pleased with the response. Regnery told The Associated Press on Monday that “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President” was in its third printing, totaling more than 100,000 copies. Pence’s daughter, Charlotte, even purchased a copy of the Oliver parody, written by “Last Week Tonight” staffer Jill Twiss. Proceeds from both books are going to charity. The Pences are donating to A21, a nonprofit dedicated to combating human trafficking, and an art therapy program for cancer patients, Tracey’s Kids. Oliver’s book is raising money for AIDS United and the Trevor Project, a suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Orange snow has fallen in parts of eastern Europe after a rare meeting of Siberia and the Sahara. Meteorologists say the snow from Siberia collided with dust-filled wind from the Sahara desert in Africa. The orange snow has been spotted on mountains in Russia’s Sochi region, farther east in Georgia’s Adzharia region and at Romania’s Danube port of Galati.

Some skiers have posted photos on social media joking that they were on Mars, not a mountain. Romanian meteorologist Mia Mirabela Stamate says a wind carrying sand particles from the Sahara met with a massive snowfall on Friday. She predicts that the orange-hued snow will move eastward.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Crews have replaced a telephone pole in Providence, Rhode Island, that was being held together by duct tape. The pole was split in two several weeks ago when it was struck by a truck. A crew with National Grid used tape to hold the pole together, and a supervisor with the utility deemed it safe for the short term. A permanent repair was scheduled for next week, but the pole was replaced Friday after a resident expressed concern about its safety.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was a ratings hit, to be sure. The interview with Stormy Daniels on “60 Minutes” episode delivered a huge audience with the porn star who says she had sex with Donald Trump more than a decade before he became president. An estimated 22 million viewers tuned in. And that gives the long-running CBS newsmagazine its best ratings in a decade.

