Gas leak and power outage in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND—Another section of Duke Street in Northumberland is closed this morning due to a natural gas leak. County Communications says Duke Street is closed at the intersection of Water Street, after a contractor hit a gas line causing it to leak. UGI is on the scene containing the leak and dispatch says the public is not in danger.

There is also a power outage in the borough that has knocked lights out at the intersection of Duke and King Streets and Duke and Water Streets. Fire police are at those locations to direct traffic. As of 11 am almost 950 PPL customers are without power in Northumberland. PPL is estimating the power to be restored by 1:30 pm.

Stay tuned to WKOK and WKOK.com for updates on the road closure, gas leak, and power outage in the borough.