Second power plant could provide massive economic boost

SHAMOKIN DAM – One part of The Valley seems to be ideal for more job creating projects. The Sunbury Generation LLC site is already home to a more than $700 million power plant construction project. Another power plant could be located there, and there will still be many acres of KOZ land available.

If the plant is built, it would be a neighbor to the Panda Hummel natural gas power plant, which is under construction. Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz says the location for the second plant was a simple decision, “When dealing with locating a power plant, a couple things are needed. Number one, you need the energy. You need the fossil fuels or whatever it is that you are using. In this case, it’s natural gas. You have access to that by the pipeline. You have access to the grid to get it to the power grid and those two things are so important. When they already exist, it’s pretty much a no-brainer that’s where you’re going to put your power plant.”

Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranahan said the borough council has given condition approval to build a second plant, “We gave them preliminary approval for their plan and for some other approvals. It’s an ideal site for it. It’s got everything right there, the connection to the grid, the water. Everything that made the first plant an ideal location is the same with the second.”

Kantz says the second plant offers the potential for an economic boost for the Valley, “It’s nice for Snyder County because again, we’re putting jobs into the county. We’re making power readily accessible to our residents through the power grid. And ultimately, we’re making a power grid that is more sustainable and more fool-proof, if you will.”

Preliminary approval has been granted to Shamokin Dam LLC to build a 1,100-megawatt plant at a cost of more than $1 billion. It would be located on 25.45 acres owned by Sunbury Generation. Next the company will start seeking investors and if that is successful, they’ll bring the process of seeking PUC approval.

More than 700 personnel are currently working on the Panda Power Hummel Station plant. The plant will supply electricity to one million customers in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by 2018. (Alex Reichenbach)