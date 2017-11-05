Second phase of Duke Street project continues this week 

NORTHUMBERLAND – Work on Northumberland’s 13-million dollar project continues this week with delays on Duke and Front Street. There will be delays on both streets.

PennDOT says drainage work will be performed and new curbing will be placed between Fifth and Seventh Streets.

Natural Gas lines will also be relocated between Front and Second Streets and on Front Street between Prince and A Streets.

The water company will also perform pavement restoration on Front and King Streets.

All detours, including the detour for trucks over 36 feet in length, remain in effect. (Matt Catrillo)