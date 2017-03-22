Second phase of Chestnut Street project to cost $1.4-million

SUNBURY — A public hearing was held last night in Sunbury to discuss the second phase of the Chestnut Street project, which will soon be getting underway. Councilman Jim Eister said the road will be redone between Third and Tenth Streets.

Eister said, “The driving lanes will be redone and the top coat, the wearing coat, we put on in the spring of 2018 and the sidewalks will be done at that time too.”

The project will be open for bid on April 6 and the city received a $650,000 grant from PennDOT to assist with the costs. He talked about the extensive work needed for the sewer part of the project, ” What we are doing is separating the storm water from the sewer on Chestnut Street from Third to Tenth. Phase one has already been done. We are running new laterals into all the residences for the sewer lines, which will be upgraded along with the water lines, if not upgraded yet. The gas company has also been there working and will upgrade all of the infrastructure.”

They will begin work on Chestnut Street at Seventh Street, in front of the Chestnut Street Deli and high rise. Councilman Jim Eister said the city plans to shut down one block at a time, “We will be working with the residents, block by block and give them designated areas to park. Sometimes there will be some trying moments because parking will be tough, but it’s a project that has to be done, we have the funding for it and we will just have to work through it.”

Residents in attendance expressed concerns about parking issues when blocks are closed. Eister says they hope to only have portions of the street closed to up to a week. (Ali Stevens)