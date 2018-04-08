Second of Four meeting held for upcoming Route 54/Route 642 interchange

MONTOURSVILLE – 18 members of the community representing local municipalities, emergency services and local businesses attended the second of 4 Community Advisory Committee meetings conducted by PennDOT to discuss the Routes 54 and 642 intersection project. In a statement, PennDOT says the purpose of the committee is to provide a comprehensive way of gathering local community input in the project. The committee was presented with six potential solutions to address community concerns with the intersection.

The transportation department reported, that after brainstorming, discussions and presentations of new ideas, the committees presented new ideas to the project team for review. Committee members will further evaluate and discuss recommendations at the next meeting. For more information on the Route 54/642 project, go to PennDOT.gov