Massive volunteer response to fatal barn fire

RIVERSIDE – A man was killed Saturday after being trapped in a fire in a barn along Rushtown Road near Riverside. According to police, 51-year-old Roger Billig was trying to repair a snowmobile in the barn when gasoline ignited.

Northumberland County Communications tells us over 30 pieces from aparatus four counties responded when the call came in around 7pm. It took almost 2 hours to extinguish the blaze as the barn was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

This blaze was the second crews had to battle in Rush Township Saturday. There was another fire just 6 miles away a few hours earlier.