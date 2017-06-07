Searchers in Milton are looking for Barbara Miller’s remains

SUNBURY – The search underway in Milton has investigators looking for the remains of Barbara Miller—the presumed victim of a homicide who has been missing for almost 30-years. The Daily Item reports, a search warrant has Sunbury police and the Northumberland County coroner digging on the foundation of a home on Front Street.

Barbara Miller went missing in 1989, and the main ‘person of interest’ in the case, former Sunbury police officer Mike Egan, is named in the search warrant. The new police chief in Sunbury Tim Miller reopened the Barbara Miller case last year. A forensic anthropologist is helping in the investigation, now centered in Milton.