Searchers in Milton are looking for Barbara Miller’s remains

SUNBURY – Sunbury Police chief Tim Miller confirmed Wednesday that the search at 751 North Front Street in Milton is for the remains of Barbara Miller, who has been missing since 1989. The Daily Item reports that the search began early Wednesday when a renowned forensic anthropologist, digging equipment and a cadaver dog arrived at the Front Street duplex which has since been sealed off with police tape.

Miller said that the cadaver dog made two detections inside the home where the thick concrete wall is in the basement. During the press conference, Miller said they have not found anything yet, but that doesn’t mean they won’t.

A search warrant was produced for this investigation that cited former Sunbury Police detective Joseph “Mike” Egan as the prime suspect for the disappearance and suspected murder of Barbara Miller in 1989. Egan was the ex-boyfriend of Miller and was the person who reported her missing on July 5, 1989. According to the Standard Journal, the warrant also noted that the Front Street property was the former home of Egan’s sister, Cathy Reitenbach, who has since died.

Coroner James Kelley threw his support behind the investigation and the chief by saying he believes in this investigation that he’s not going anywhere until the search is completed. Milton Police chief Curt Zettlemoyer has offered his department for the investigation as well.

The investigation had been cold since 2008 until Sunbury Police chief Miller revisited the case last year. New leads from confidential informants and a fresh review of existing case files led a district judge to sign off on a search warrant for the Front Street property.

The search is expected to continue today. (Christopher Elio)