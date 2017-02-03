Search warrant issued after a man was discovered with two identities

SUNBURY – Shamokin Police and the District Attorney’s office executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on West Walnut Street in Shamokin. The home is owned by Christopher Hauptmann, who police learned is also Christopher Buckley.

Court records show Hauptmann acquired a concealed weapons permit in Northumberland County in July 2016, knowing that if he used his real last name, he wouldn’t be allowed to get the permit. Hauptmann was convicted on drug charges in New Jersey and is not allowed to possess firearms.

The investigation also revealed Hauptmann purchased firearms in 2012 and 2013, also knowing his real name would have prevented him from buying guns. The investigation continues and criminal charges are pending. Hauptmann works as a bail bondsman in Coal Township. (Ali Stevens)