Search for missing man in Susquehanna: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Rescue crews in south central Pennsylvania have been searching for a man missing in the Susquehanna River. Authorities say the 35-year-old Lancaster man fell into the river Tuesday night as he was trying to dock a boat at the Long Level Marina in Wrightsville, York County. Officials say others on the boat tried to rescue him, but he floated downstream and went under.

Duane Hagelgans of Blue Rock Fire Rescue said if the victim had been wearing a life vest, he would have been floating and could have been rescued quickly. At last eight boats searched Tuesday night using night vision cameras. The volunteer crews from York and Lancaster counties ended their search after 1 a.m. Wednesday, planning to resume later in the morning.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say more than two dozen people were arrested at a protest at the Philadelphia headquarters of the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Protesters who camped out overnight are calling for abolition of the agency, an end to family detentions and closure of a detention center in Berks County. They also want city authorities to stop sharing arrest and court information with the agency.

A police representative says about 75 protesters were blocking the entrance to the ICE headquarters building in the city, refusing to allow anyone to enter or exit. Police say after several warnings, 29 arrests were made Tuesday. Those arrested were issued citations for failure to disperse and then released. Two people had minor scrapes and bruises, and one was taken to a hospital for treatment.

LONDON (AP) — The investigation into Kevin Spacey’s dealings is now twice as wide as it was before. British police say they are looking into six claims of sexual assault by the Oscar-winning actor — three more than first disclosed. Earlier this year, British media reported police in London were looking into three allegations against the former “House of Cards” star.

And now authorities are poring over six allegations, five involving sexual assault. Spacey has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior by numerous men since American actor Anthony Rapp alleged last year that Spacey climbed on him on a bed when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26. In the wake of the allegations he was fired from “House of Cards” and erased from the Ridley Scott movie “All the Money in the World.”

NEW YORK (AP) — It featured all of the usual stuff: parades, picnics and fireworks. And while it was by no means fractured, this year’s Independence Day celebration showed some of the fraying of the fabric of unity the nation prides itself on. Take the biggest celebration: the one on the national mall in Washington D.C. While the annual event featured performances from the Beach Boys and the Temptations, it had to fend off a rival celebration set up by the White House. Both were televised, though it’s unclear which drew the largest audience.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A life-size bronze statue of a red-haired, freckled Archie will soon greet visitors at a New Hampshire town in honor of the local man who drew the comic book character and his group of wholesome teenage friends. Bob Montana illustrated Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead from 1942 until his death in 1975 at age 54. He lived in Meredith, New Hampshire, for 35 years until he died from a heart attack while cross-country skiing.

“It is a privilege to be able to draw attention to one of our community members who did so much and did it so quietly and so well,” said Monica Philbin, executive director of the Greater Meredith Program. The Greater Meredith Program, a community development nonprofit, raised nearly $57,000 for the project in less than six months mostly from residents. Architect Chris Williams originally suggested the idea to honor the former Meredith resident with an Archie statue. Williams said no other sculpture of the character exists anywhere.

The one-of-a-kind statue will be commemorated Aug. 9 in Meredith’s Community Park to coincide with the town’s 250th anniversary.

BERLIN (AP) — A group of city counselors in Munich say they want the southern German city’s main train station to have a landing pad for flying taxis. Five city council members from the Christian Social Union party submitted a motion Wednesday calling on rail company Deutsche Bahn to consider the space needed for the small, drone-like passenger aircraft in its plans for a future redesign of the station.

In their motion, they write that “it is to be expected that within a few years technology will have advanced so far that flying taxis can be used to transport people.” The party, which has a majority across Bavaria but is in opposition in the state capital’s assembly, has recently been championing the idea of flying taxis as a future means of travel.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dog gone. Dog back. A pug named Guido is back home more than a month after his owner’s car was stolen — with him inside. Authorities in Florida say Donald Murray’s car was swiped May 29. The car was later found abandoned behind a grocery store — and a worker at a dry-cleaning joint found Guido wandering nearby. A co-worker took Guido home and cared for him. In time, an anonymous tip came into the sheriff’s office in Hillsborough County — and that led to Guido and Murray being reunited. The temporary owners say they’re sad to see Guido go — but glad he’s back with his family again.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola stuck out nine in seven splendid innings, Nick Williams hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 to sweep a two-game interleague series. Nola gave up one run and seven hits to win his fifth straight decision. This Phillies game, and all of the Phillies games, are on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (CBS News, CBS Sportsradio and AccuWeather updates) continue on WKOK.com.

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The NCAA is unable to compel schools to interview minority coaching candidates like the NFL’s Rooney Rule does. So it is putting rising candidates through mock interviews and a comprehensive program to better prepare them for the opportunity to become head football coaches. Penn State’s James Franklin is among those who have gone through the NCAA Champion Forum. The program is now working with Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and others on the verge of being ready for the next step.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rich Hill earned his first win in three months, Yasmani Grandal and Chris Taylor drove in three runs apiece and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Pittsburgh 6-4 to sweep the Pirates for the second straight year. The Dodgers outscored the Pirates 31-8 in the three-game series while winning their fourth in a row overall.

