Scores & Skeds, and PA News

NHL

Friday’s Games

Columbus 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Colorado 2, Carolina 1, OT

Florida 4, Anaheim 1

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Pacific, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Villanova at Seton Hall, 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas at No. 4 Baylor, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.

No. 6 UCLA vs. Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

No. 9 West Virginia vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 14 Virginia, 8:15 p.m.

No. 12 Duke vs. Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Florida at Mississippi State, 2 p.m.

No. 16 Purdue vs. Michigan State, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

No. 18 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa, Noon

No. 19 SMU at Houston, 6 p.m.

No. 21 South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

No. 22 Saint Mary’s at BYU, 10 p.m.

No. 25 Notre Dame at N.C. State, Noon

NBA

Friday-Saturday No games scheduled

Sunday

All-Star Game at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Local Boy’s high school basketball

Northumberland Christian 65, Huntingdon Christian 59

Tri-Valley Tournament

Championship

Juniata 40, Halifax 29

Girl’s high school basketball

Line Mt. 50, South Williamsport 40

Meadowbrook Christian 45, Great Commission 23

PHAC Tournament

Championship

Mount Carmel 54, Shamokin 34

Tri Valley Tournament

Championship

