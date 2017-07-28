SCI Coal Township back under normal operations

COAL TOWNSHIP – The State Correctional Institution at Coal Township has returned to normal operations. SCI was under a partial lock down Wednesday after a 25-year-old inmate was assaulted by five assailants. The assaulted inmate was sent to an outside hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to the prison superintendent Thomas McGinley, no other injuries were reported and no prison staff members were injured. That inmate indicates he will not press charges. The Department of Corrections is not releasing the names involved. The SCI Coal Township Security Office continues to investigate the incident