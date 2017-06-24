Schuylkill Co. man accused of beating dad to death arrested

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — State police in Schuylkill County say a man accused of beating his dad to death with a baseball bat on Father’s Day has been arrested on a New Jersey boardwalk. State police say Michael Marchalk was taken into custody Friday in Atlantic City. He’ll be incarcerated until he’s extradited to Pennsylvania. Police say 37-year-old Marchalk had repeatedly threatened 60-year-old Gary Marchalk in recent months.

The suspect had lived with his father in Barnesville, Schuylkill County, a few days before the beating and was supposed to enter a drug treatment program Monday. Instead, police say, the suspect beat and robbed his father, took a vehicle and fled the Ryan Township home the victim shared with his wife, Linda, the Schuylkill county treasurer. Police say another son found his father’s body Monday and called police.