Schultz and Curley testify against Spanier

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A former Penn State vice president says he erroneously assumed for about a decade that state child welfare authorities had been contacted about a complaint that Jerry Sandusky had been seen showering with a boy in a football team shower. Gary Schultz testified Wednesday at the criminal trial of former Penn State President Graham Spanier about how the two of them and a third administrator decided in 2001 not to immediately go to the Department of Public Welfare about the report.

Schultz says he’s not sure why he then concluded the agency had been notified about then-graduate assistant football coach Mike McQueary’s complaint. Schultz pleaded guilty last week to a single misdemeanor charge. Spanier is charged with three felonies. Meantime, Penn State’s former athletic director says he pleaded guilty to child endangerment in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal because he felt he should have done more following a 2001 complaint against Sandusky. Tim Curley testified Wednesday.

A graduate assistant reported the encounter to football Coach Joe Paterno, who in turn told Curley and the vice president. The ex-assistant testified Tuesday he told university leaders he saw Sandusky molest a boy.

But Curley denied on the witness stand that either the assistant or Paterno told him the contact was sexual in nature. Curley expects to be able to avoid prison. Prosecutors wrapped up their case after two days of testimony.