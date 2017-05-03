Drug overdoses prompt action from Selinsgrove superintendent

SELINSGROVE – In response to reports initially made by the Orange Street News, and evidence that some high school students were under the influence of some type of drug, people are paying attention to some drug issues in Selinsgrove. Selinsgrove Area School Superintendent Chad Cohrs confirmed that two students in the past few weeks were sent to the hospital because they were suspected of being under the influence of drugs.

According to the Orange Street News report, students from the school said at least 6 students from Selinsgrove have OD’ed this year. The report focused on statements made by concerned students who are seeing a drug problem that’s growing more and more out of control, and an administration that doing nothing about it.

The unidentified students stated that the drugs being used by students are heroin, cocaine, spice, meth and prescription pills, and that a lot of times they’re being done in the school. One student was quoted as saying that they will do them in the stalls in the bathroom, because teachers won’t go in the stalls, or in the welding room because there is already a mix of smells between the burnt metal and wood in the air.

(Christopher Elio)