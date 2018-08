MILLVILLE — More schools around the region are delaying the start of classes after finding mold in school buildings. Schools in the Millville Area School District were set to open today but the discovery of some green spots have officials checking for mold. The Press-Enterprise reports the elementary school is the site of the issue.

Test results are expected later today according to Superintendent Cindy Jenkins. Milton and Williamsport school districts have also reported mold problems this year.