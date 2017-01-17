Home
School bus driver killed in a farming accident

School bus driver killed in a farming accident

Ali Stevens | |

DANVILLE — A school bus driver from the Danville Area School District was killed in a farming accident Saturday.  75-year-old Calvin Straub was hauling firewood on his tractor and tried to make a sharp turn, causing the tractor to roll over.  He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in West Hemlock Township.

 

Straub was a school bus driver for more than 30 years in the Danville School District.  State police, the Washingtonville Fire Department and Danville Ambulance responded to the scene.  (Ali Stevens)

About The Author

Written by Ali Stevens

News Anchor at Newsradio 1070 WKOK