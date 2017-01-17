School bus driver killed in a farming accident

DANVILLE — A school bus driver from the Danville Area School District was killed in a farming accident Saturday. 75-year-old Calvin Straub was hauling firewood on his tractor and tried to make a sharp turn, causing the tractor to roll over. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in West Hemlock Township.

Straub was a school bus driver for more than 30 years in the Danville School District. State police, the Washingtonville Fire Department and Danville Ambulance responded to the scene. (Ali Stevens)