School board reaffirms policy on transgender bathroom usage

SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area School District school board has reaffirmed their policy of allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice. At Monday’s meeting, to board faced questioning again by parents, who claim many students feel uncomfortable with the policy. The board also approved the hiring of McCormick Law Firm of Williamsport as district solicitors. Superintendent Chad Cohrs said the firm will be paid $135 an hour.