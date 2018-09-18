Schiccatano, Shoch: Best allegations “are all lies,” public road was already approved 

SUNBURY – Northumberland County Majority Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Rick Shoch responded to allegations made by fellow Commissioner Kymberley Best saying they “are all lies.” In a joint statement specifically referring to Best’s legal claim that making the new county prison campus road, ‘Northumberland County Road,’ was illegal, Schiccatano and Shoch say making the road public was already approved at a public meeting months ago. Such actions were pointed out in a copy of the agreement submitted to WKOK.

Schiccatano tells WKOK Best also made a false claim there would be a two-mill increase for tax payers to make the road public. He says the road was already a county road, so there would be no increase, if anything, a decrease.

As for the remainder of Best’s allegations of violating the Sunshine act, both commissioners say they welcome the opportunity to question Best under the penalty of perjury in open court. Both commissioners call the allegations “politically motivated lies.”

You can see the full statement as well as the copy of part of the agreement referenced by Schiccatano and Shoch below.

doc20180918140738