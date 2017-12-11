SCC4K conference focusing on Adolescent trauma and recovery

SUNBURY – The impact of Addiction and adverse childhood experiences on local families will be the focus of an upcoming Snyder County Coalition for Kids conference. The event will be held Tuesday December 12, at the Degenstein Library at Susquehanna University from 8am – 4pm with registration from 8-830 am.

The event will have speakers, networking opportunities, updates on what’s going on with the coalition and a free lunch. You can see a full list of speakers at WKOK.com.

Some of the speakers scheduled to appear:

-Jennifer Storm, PA victim advocate and author on addiction and childhood drama.

-Dr Pat Bruno, pediatrician with a focus on the effects of adverse childhood experiences with Geisinger

-Cpl. Scott Davis, Pennsylvania State Police on emerging drug trends.

The conference is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Kelly Feiler at 570-374-2470 or email SnyderCountyCoalition4Kids@gmail.com.