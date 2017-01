MILTON – Snow and rain and blustery conditions have caused some scattered power outages across the region. A large outage impacting more than 1,000 customers was reported earlier today in Orangeville, Columbia County, but power was restored around 1 p.m.

There were other scattered outages reported near Milton, near Meiserville in Snyder County and near Valley View in Schuylkill County. PPL has been working to restore power in a number of areas across the state today. (Ali Stevens)