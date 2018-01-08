Scattered power outages in Snyder County Sunday night

SNYDER COUNTY – Its concerning when the power goes out during a cold snap and that happened last night in Snyder County. More than 4,000 PPL customers experienced scattered power outages during the night Sunday into early Monday morning.

Snyder County Communications tells WKOK approximately 4,300 PPL customers were without power for several hours. County communications says outages started just after 11 p.m. Sunday. The biggest issue the county faced as a result of the outages was failing traffic lights along Routes 11/15. Fire police were dispatched to assist traffic during the outages.

No other problems were reported. Power has since been restored. (Matt Catrillo)