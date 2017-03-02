Scattered power outages due to high winds and rain

UNDATED — There are scattered power outages across the region due to high winds and rain overnight. Tree limbs and wires are down in Columbia County in the area of Valley Road in Montour Township. PPL reports there are about 150 people without power in the Salem area of Snyder County near Selinsgrove. Scattered outages are also reported throughout portions of Northumberland and Union Counties. You can find more information about the outages on PPL’s website at PPLelectric.com and click outages. (Ali Stevens)