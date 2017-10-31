Scam attempt reported to state police

MILTON—There was a scam reported to the Milton state police recently. Troopers say on October 13 the victim reported she received a phone call from an unknown male saying there was something wrong with her computer.

The victim allowed the male to access her computer remotely, and while on the computer the suspect provided her with a “refund” that she thought was too much The suspect then advised her to send him Wal-Mart gift cards to offset the amount of the “refund”, which the woman refused. An investigation continues. ( Sarah Benek)