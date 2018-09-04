SBDC: Four decades of start-ups, and not-start-ups

LEWISBURG – A reality check for people with a dream…that might be one of the descriptors of the Bucknell University Small Business Development Center. The SBDC is observing their 40th anniversary, and director Steve Stumbris, says for hundreds of businesses around here, the work of the SBDC was helpful, but for others, it’s a necessary, and sometimes money saving ‘reality check.’

“Yeah, we probably do a good job of dissuading people who have an idea, but, and it may be a great idea for their business, their product, but for whatever reason, in the marketplace, the timing in their own personal situation, they make the wise decision not to start that business” he said. But he immediately points out that the rates of success are greater for businesses which have used the SBDC than all other businesses as a whole.

As the busy fall continues at the SBDC, Stumbris says they have upcoming workshops and discussions on human resource management, hiring, retaining, employment law, and even using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

He says the goal is learning, and networking with like minded entrepreneurs, “Meeting nine, ten, a dozen other small business owners out in the region who are at similar stages in developing their business. Stumbris was on a recent WKOK Sunrise interview and you can hear those remarks at WKOK.com.