SBA offers disaster assistance to PA residents affected by flooding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pennsylvania residents, including many here in the Valley, can apply for more disaster relief in wake of last summer’s major flooding. The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced PA businesses and residents affected by flooding can apply for low-interest disaster loans.

For Northumberland County residents, SBA representatives will be stationed at Warrior Run Area Fire Department Headquarters in Watsontown. Columbia County residents can go to the Benton Borough Building. Montour, Union and Lycoming County is also listed in the declaration as adjacent counties getting relief.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up 20 percent of their physical damages.

SBA Administrator Linda McMahon says she requested a disaster declaration in a letter to Governor Tom Wolf December 7. The declaration primarily covers six counties, including Northumberland and Columbia. SBA’s Customer Service Representatives will be available at various Disaster Loan Outreach Centers for assistance.