UNDATED – The Sears Holding Company, which owns Sears stores and K-Mart, announced another round of closings Thursday, and several stores in The Valley are on the list. The Kmart in Shamokin Dam, as well as the Sears store at the Lycoming Mall, and Nittany Mall, are all closing.

The company says it will shut down those stores by January. The company says 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears will be closing nationwide.