Correction: Kyle Masden, sted Lyle…

MILTON – State police are out with a few details on last night’s motorcycle accident in Northumberland County. Troopers say 21-year-old Kyle Masden of Milton crashed on Mexico Road in East Chillisquaque Township. They say he crashed on a curve, ended up in a ditch and later died in the hospital. More information may be released later, they say.